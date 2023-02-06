Grammys: Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” was crowned song of the year at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, as the artist racked up her third award of the night.

Raitt was nominated alongside Gayle’s “abcdefu,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” DJ Khaled (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)’s “God Did” and Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.”

The veteran musician appeared shocked to hear her name called.

Whereas record of the year focuses on a specific recording of a song and recognizes the artists, producers and engineers who contribute to it, song of the year looks at the composition of a song and recognizes the songwriters who wrote it.

Accepting the honor from First Lady Jill Biden, Raitt told the crowd, “I’m so surprised I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment.” She thanked the Recording Academy for their support and for “the art of songwriting like I do.”

“I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved’s organs to help another person live, and this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times and people have been responding to this song partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine, and that was the inspiration for the music of this song, telling a story from the inside,” Raitt continued. “I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one.”