Brandi Carlile Set for Honors During Songs of Hope Virtual Gala

City of Hope has confirmed a Grammy Award-winning artist for its 16th annual Songs of Hope celebration.

Brandi Carlile has joined the program and will be honored with the She is the Music Award, presented by Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO Jody Gerson. She’s being singled out this year for her contributions to the music industry as a singer, songwriter, musician and producer as well as for her “impact on culture,” per the organization. The honor comes on the eve of the release of her album, In These Silent Days, out Friday.

Songs of Hope is also slated to honor Gracie Abrams and Blake Slatkin (Facebook Songwriter Impact Award), Smokey Robinson (Clive Davis Legend in Songwriting Award), Hildur Guðnadóttir (EA Music Composer of the Year Award), Daniel Nigro (Sony Music Publishing Creative Trailblazer Award), and Pop Smoke (posthumous honor for Warner Chappell’s Voice of Hope Award).

City of Hope has teamed with the RWQuarantunes duo Richard and Demi Weitz who are reviving their pandemic phenomenon series for the special Facebook-presented event, doing so alongside their close friend, event emcee Jimmy Jam. They announced a break in July after having raised more than $26 million during the pandemic for a long list of charity partners backed by appearances from hundreds of A-list and legendary artists.

The gala takes place Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. PT. A portion of funds raised will support the work of this year’s Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award recipient, Loretta Erhunmwunsee, M.D., assistant professor in the Division of Thoracic Surgery at City of Hope, whose research seeks to eliminate health inequities among minority and under-resourced populations.

In addition to six Grammys, Carlile has been previously been honored with Billboard’s Women In Music Trailblazer Award, CMT’s Next Women of Country Impact Award, and as Artist of the Year from the Americana Music Honors & Awards. In addition to her solo career, she is a member of the country music group The Highwomen alongside Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

More information about Songs of Hope can be found here.