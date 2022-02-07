Brandi Carlile to Perform at Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party

Brandi Carlile is set to perform at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, taking place March 27.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will join a lineup of performers, the rest of whom will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s event went virtual first the first time, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2022’s event will be returning in person, organizers said Monday.

The party, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, raises funds to support the foundation’s efforts to “challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.”

“David (Furnish) and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park,” John said. “Our success reflects the passion, commitment and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world.”

Added Furnish, chairman of the foundation: “We want to remind people that while the coronavirus has consumed headlines for the past two years, HIV/AIDS is still a global epidemic. It remains paramount to continue raising funds and awareness towards issues affecting people living with and at risk of HIV, and there is no better platform than our annual Academy Awards viewing party to do just that.”

For her part, Carlile called it an “absolute honor” to be able to perform at the event, especially as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Carlile is nominated for five Grammys this year, including record of the year (for “Right on Time”) and two in the song of the year category (for “Right on Time” and “A Beautiful Noise,” with Alicia Keys). She has collaborated with John multiple times, including on the song “Simple Things.”