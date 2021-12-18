Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive for COVID

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result.

“Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote.

He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he did promise to eventually “tell the tale” of his experience in the post before encouraging people to stay safe during the holidays.

“PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas,” he ended his message.

On Saturday, the New York Times reports that daily cases in the U.K. on Friday were over 92,000, up from the around 85,000 cases reported for Thursday. The U.K. Health Security Agency has also tracked a significant spike in omicron variant cases across the country, beginning Dec. 13. The spread of omicron comes as both the U.K. cinema and stage theater industries brace for a new wave of the pandemic already affecting some productions.

The Eddie Redmayne-starring West End production of Cabaret canceled its remaining performances for the week of Dec. 13 after company members tested positive. The production of Hamilton on the West End also canceled its Friday, Dec. 17 show after lead actor Karl Queensborough tested positive for COVID-19. On the cinema side, the Colin Firth-led World War II spy drama Operation Mincemeat’s release date has been pushed by Warner Bros. from Jan. 14 to April 22.

Despite the rising omicron concerns and cases, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home scored the country’s biggest opening day of the year during the week and the top Wednesday opening of all time.