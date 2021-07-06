Britney Spears’ Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns Amid Retirement Reports

Britney Spears’ long-time manager Larry Rudolph who guided and shaped her career for over 25 years has resigned amid reports she has retired from music.

The BBC is reporting that Rudolph sent a letter to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery, Rudolph writes that “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

He adds, “I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Deadline was first to report the news of Rudolph’s resignation as Spears’ manager.

The news of Rudolph’s resignation is the latest dramatic development in Spears’ attempts to end her conservatorship, which for 13 years has seen her conservators, who include her father, Jamie Spears, controlling many important aspects of her life including her finances, her relationships with other people and personal decisions about her health.

In a now-infamous June 23rd court hearing, Spears told the judge overseeing the arrangement of her conservatorship that Jamie Spears and others including Rudolph, although he was not directly named, “should be in jail.”

“The people who did this to me should not get away,” Spears said to the judge, adding, “Ma’am, my dad, and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no—Ma’am, they should be in jail.”

Rudolph was first introduced to Britney Spears, then 13, in 1995 and secured her first record deal with Jive Records two years later. At times the former entertainment lawyer worked as both Spears’ manager and legal representative in notable deals such as her fragrance deal which would go on to make hundreds of millions in sales. Spears left Rudolph’s Reign Deer Entertainment in 2004 but returned in 2007 at the behest of her father Jamie according to a New Yorker report.

Through Reign Deer, Rudolph has also managed Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Backstreet Boys, Toni Braxton, will.i.am, Nicole Scherzinger and the late DMX.