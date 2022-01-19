Britney Spears Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Spears Over “Fantastical Grievances”

Following days of a heated online back-and-forth with her sister amid Jamie Lynn Spears’ ongoing press tour for her new memoir, Britney Spears is demanding her sister stop “derogatorily” speaking about her.

In a cease-and-desist letter dated Jan. 17 and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has demanded Jamie Lynn stop “publicly airing false or fantastical grievances” in reference to Britney while Jamie Lynn promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Rosengart’s letter begins.

After acknowledging that Britney “has not read and does not intend” to read the memoir, Rosengart asserts Jamie Lynn is exploiting her sister for monetary gain with the book, despite knowing of abuse Britney endured while under the conservatorship.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” the letter states at one point.

Rosengart ends the letter pointing to another public statement reportedly made by Jamie Lynn, in which the Sweet Magnolias star says her memoir is not about her older sister.

“She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign,” the letter concludes, before asserting legal action may be taken “if you fail to do so or defame her.”

The letter was dated just a day before Jamie Lynn’s interview for Spotify’s Call Her Daddy podcast dropped. During the hour-long conversation, the younger Spears tells host Alex Cooper that “it was so cool” she witnessed Britney “live out her dreams,” but “always felt like an afterthought” in relation to her sister so she “just learned to stay out of the way.”

As part of her press tour, Jamie Lynn also sat down on Jan. 12 with ABC News’ Juju Chang for both Good Morning America and Nightline, to speak about excerpts from and claims made within her memoir. That includes a description of some of Britney’s behavior during Jamie Lynn’s childhood as “erratic,” though Jamie Lynn declined to speak more on how things are now.

Jamie Lynn also denied knowing much about Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021, following allegations by Britney that her rights were being violated and that her family was profiting from her fame and financial success.

Since the interview, the two have engaged in an escalating feud over social media, with each side accusing the other of misrepresenting their relationship and their recollections of experiences while growing up in the Spears household. The latest response has come from Britney herself, in which she responded to comments made by Jamie Lynn on the Jan. 18 podcast episode.