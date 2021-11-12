Britney Spears Celebrates Conservatorship Ending: “Best Day Ever”

Britney Spears is celebrating and expressing her gratitude to her fans after an L.A. judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship on Friday.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen????” the pop star wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a video of fans celebrating outside the L.A. courthouse.

In another post, Spears shared a photo of herself writing, “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever!!!!”

Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari also celebrated on social media, posting a photo of the word “Freedom” and writing, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

News of the conservatorship being over marked an end to a long journey for the pop star. During a June 23 hearing, Spears broke her silence and detailed the hardships she has endured throughout the decades-long conservatorship and expressed that it was her “wish” and “dream” for the conservatorship to end. She also expressed hopes for justice and that her father be charged with “conservatorship abuse.”

After L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears the ability to hire an attorney of her choosing for the first time in July, Spears went on to hire prosecutor-turned-litigator Mathew Rosengart. Spears’ father Jamie Spears was eventually suspended as conservator of Spears’ estate in September with Rosengart launching an investigation into the alleged conservatorship abuse.

After Jamie Spears was removed as conservator of her estate, Spears shared a message on her social media to the #FreeBritney movement, comprised of dedicated fans who actively protested for her freedom. “I have no words,” Spears wrote in a tweet at the time. “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.” She added: “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!”