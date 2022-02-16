Britney Spears Thanks Congress for Invitation to Speak About Conservatorship

Britney Spears is addressing an invitation to speak in front of Congress about the experience with her conservatorship, which endured for over a decade.

The letter, signed by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, is dated Dec. 1 and congratulates Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart for their success in terminating what Spears and her legal representation described as an abusive conservatorship in November 2021. In an Instagram post, the singer acknowledged having “received this letter months ago” and discusses how the “invitation to tell my story” not only made her grateful but empowered her at a time when she didn’t feel heard.

After stating that she was “immediately flattered” by the correspondence, which she received when she was not “nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” Spears goes on to say that “because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!”

Spears then addressed her family, explaining how “in a world where your own family goes against you” it can be difficult to find people who understand the situation and offer empathy. But the pop star repeated her past comments that she’s not interested in being “a victim,” and instead wants to focus her energies on helping others in similar situations.

“I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!!” she wrote. “I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.”

She concluded her note by stating that she’s lucky to have “a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on,” but didn’t confirm whether she would take the representatives up on their offer.

“In the mean time,” she concluded, “thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House.”

The letter, posted to Spears’ Instagram in its entirety, confirmed that the legislators were following Spears’ high-profile conservatorship. It also included well-wishes for the pop artist in her “journey towards justice,” and as a figure who could inspire and empower “many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light,” the letter says about Spears’ own conservatorship battle. “Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling concerning.”

“To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” it continues. “There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced with the conservatorship system.”