Britney Spears Says She Wants “Justice” After Conservatorship Ends, Calls Out Family For “Hurting” Her

Britney Spears is sending another message to her family.

In a post shared to the pop star’s Instagram account Monday, Spears called out her family for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know” and demanded for “justice” after the conservatorship ends.

“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after… OK I get it… they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them,” she wrote alongside a photo of a typewriter.

“Well I’m no longer available to any of them now!!! I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa… if you’re rude to me then I’m done… peace out,” she continued before adding, “This message is to my family… for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!!”

Spears also noted, “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

The recent post is not the first time Spears has called out her family on social media. Earlier this month, Spears wrote of her family, “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

Spears’ recent comment also mirror the ones made during a June 23 hearing where she gave a 20-minute testimony detailing the hardships she has endured throughout the decades-long conservatorship and stated that her family didn’t do a “goddamn thing” to intervene. She also expressed hopes to “sue” them, as well as her father be charged with “conservatorship abuse.”

Last month, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears’ father, Jamie, from his role as conservator of her estate finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interest.

Following the suspension, Spears expressed gratitude to the #FreeBritney movement, which has been credited for raising awareness on the singer’s conservatorship. “I have no words. Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction,” she wrote at the time.