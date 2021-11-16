Britney Spears Says She’s on “Cloud 9” After First Weekend Free of Conservatorship

Britney Spears is on cloud 9 and celebrating with champagne after an L.A. judge terminated her 13-year conservatorship last week.

Taking to social media on Monday, Spears reflected on experiencing her first “amazing weekend” free from the conservatorship.

“I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time. I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night,” she wrote on Instagram.

The singer also noted that she’s able to celebrate even more amid her upcoming birthday — Spears will turn 40-years-old on Dec. 2 — and expressed thanks to attorney Mathew Rosengart, whom she hired in July after getting court approval to hire her own attorney, for helping change her life.

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months,” she wrote with exclamation marks. “I mean after 13 years…I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did… he has truly turned my life around… I’m forever thankful for that!!!!”

Spears also thanked the fans who celebrated outside of the L.A. courthouse following the ruling: “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory… I love my fans so much…so thank you !!!!”

After her conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12, Spears described the day as the “best day ever” and shared a video of fans celebrating. An L.A. judge granted a petition to terminate the 13-year arrangement, ruling “effective today the conservatorship of Ms. Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

During a June 23 hearing, Spears broke her silence in an emotional testimony where she detailed the hardships she has endured throughout the decades-long conservatorship. She voiced that it was her “wish” and “dream” for the conservatorship to end. She also expressed hopes for justice and that her father be charged with “conservatorship abuse.”

Spears was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, overseeing. Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of the pop star’s estate in September, with Rosengart having since launched a full-scale investigation into the alleged conservatorship abuse.

The next hearing is set for Jan. 19 to address pending accounting and other lingering issues. Outside the courtroom Friday Rosengart commented on what was next for Spears: “What’s next for Britney — and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade — is up to one person: Britney.”