Britney Spears Says She Plans to “Post a Little Less” After Media Coverage, Shares #FreeBritney Flag

Following the decision by an L.A. judge to decline a request from Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart to expedite the latest court hearing in the singer’s conservatorship case, a new statement posted to the pop star’s Instagram indicates she is taking a step back from social media.

While sharing a cooking video described as “the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life” and something that’s inspired her “passion in the cooking field,” Spears’ Instagram describes recent media reports as “pretty nasty” — though she doesn’t specify which — ultimately prompting her to step back from the platform.

“In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness,” the post said. “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on,” Spears wrote.

But a second post shared right before the singer’s announcement takes time to acknowledge the #FreeBritney movement that has sprung up around her and her conservatorship over the last two years. “Geez look at that flag,” the post says. “I was like ‘My flag up over the American Flag!?!?'”

In that same post, Spears took on critics who have said she should be more cautious about what she shares on social media, promising to one day reveal all. “And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS,” she wrote. “One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”

In her first post on Monday, Spears also clarified that despite how much fans may know about her situation, they still don’t know everything. “I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it!!!!,” the post said.

Both posts were shared Monday, the same day L.A. Superior Court judge Brenda Penny denied a request to move up a hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case where the court will hear arguments over whether Jamie Spears should be removed from his position as her conservator and replaced with a professional fiduciary.

Though surely a disappointment to Spears’ team and her fans, the decision isn’t surprising. Courts across the country have faced a backlog because of COVID-19 as intermittent shutdowns and restrictions caused countless proceedings to be delayed. In L.A. County alone, half as many cases were resolved from March to August 2020 as the same period the year before, according to a report from the California state court’s policymaking arm. The recently signed state budget includes $60 million allocated to the California trial courts “to specifically address backlogs and workload delays resulting from the pandemic.”

Spears’ hearing is currently set for Sept. 29.

Ashley Cullins contributed to this story.