Britney Spears Denies Reports About Staged Intervention: “Enough Is Enough”

Britney Spears is speaking out after reports circulated that her inner circle attempted to stage an intervention on the pop star.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, Spears blasted the reports that such a confrontation was initiated over concerns of her well-being.

Multiple reports published Thursday alleged that Spears’ inner circle had an intervention planned to encourage her to get help after being concerned by her behavior, which was reportedly described as “very difficult” and “absolutely chaotic.” TMZ first reported an alleged failed intervention citing anonymous sources, stated that concerns have grown amid Spears’ problems with “mental health and substance abuse,” leaving those around her alarmed because she’s been “flying off the handle” and is “not taking medications that stabilize her.”

It was reported that for the intervention, Spears would be taken to a house in the L.A. area where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, doctors and an interventionist would be present, but that things apparently changed when Spears became “somewhat aware” of the plan, which was for Spears to reside in the rented house while she received medical treatment and psychological counseling.

TMZ reported that despite the intervention being scrapped, Spears agreed to meet with a doctor and it “went well.”

According to the TMZ report, Spears’ father Jamie, mother and sons were not involved with the plan.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a representative for Spears, who did not respond for comment.

Addressing the reports herself, Spears took to Instagram where she posted a quote that read, “A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.”

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough,” Spears wrote in the caption. “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!”

She continued, “Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya!!!”

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Asghari also addressed the reports stating, “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

Spears’ post comes shortly after she responded to reports on Jan. 26 that police had been called by fans to her home out of concern for her well-being after she had deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Spears wrote in a post at the time. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

She continued at the time, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”