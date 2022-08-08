Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.”

Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop.

John wrote “Tiny Dancer” with his legendary collaborator, songwriter Bernie Taupin. The track was featured on his 1971 album, Madman Across the Water, and Taupin once said that his wife, Maxine, inspired the lyrics.

The single will mark a major music comeback for Spears as it would be her first major release since 2016’s Glory album. Beyond that, it will be the singer’s first step forward in her career after being released from a 13-year conservatorship. Last November, a Los Angeles judge ruled to terminate the arrangement approximately six months after Spears hired litigator Mathew Rosengart as her personal attorney in the widely-scrutinized case.

Since regaining her personal freedom, Spears has been more active than ever on Instagram, sharing updates about her personal life with milestones like her recent wedding and honeymoon with Sam Asghari, and a brief pregnancy and miscarriage. On the music front, she surprised fans with an a cappella version of her 1998 hit song “Baby One More Time.”

“Hold Me Closer” is available for pre-save here.