Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Opens Up About the Couple’s Miscarriage, Hopes for Fatherhood

Sam Asghari is speaking publicly about the miscarriage pop star and fiancée Britney Spears experienced in May, including how that has impacted his feelings about fatherhood in the future.

In an interview with GQ, the personal trainer and burgeoning actor spoke about fatherhood being “the joy of my life,” and, when broached about how their announcement normalized discussing miscarriages, said the move was “positive.”

“We’re positive about it. It’s something that happens to a lot of people,” he said, acknowledging that a baby is the “next step” for the couple and that he does “want to be a young father.”

Asghari added that one message, in particular, has continued to give him hope about fatherhood. “One beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby’s ready, it’ll come,” he said. “So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it’s a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body, in general, is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby’s ready it’ll be the right time.”

He also spoke about how he proposed to Spears, sharing that he got her a princess cut ring “for a real-life princess” out of respect for her taste, as “she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity.” Asghari also confirmed the duo has set a wedding date.

While recalling how he proposed at their home, a place where they could maintain privacy, under the guise of getting Spears a puppy, he said he wanted to get the permission of her children and family, but ultimately didn’t. There are however videos, “but that’s only for our eyes.”

“I didn’t tell anybody to be honest with you,” he said of his proposal. “I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever, so it was between me and her.”