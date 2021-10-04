Britney Spears Addresses #FreeBritney Movement After Conservatorship Change: “My Fans Are the Best”

Less than a week after seeing her father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears has posted a message of gratitude to the #FreeBritney movement, which has been credited for sounding the alarms in the case and helping to draw widespread media attention.

“I have no words,” Spears wrote in a tweet that went up Monday afternoon. “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.” She added: “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!”

During a Sept. 29 hearing, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears as the conservator of his daughter’s estate after 13 years. The order followed 80 minutes of back-and-forth between Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and her father’s counsel, Vivian Throeen. The latter had been arguing for full termination of the conservatorship while Rosengart, who indicated he intends for the arrangement to be dissolved by year’s end, argued for suspension first.

“My client wants, my client needs, my client deserves an orderly transition,” he said. “She wants him out of her life today rather than a lingering, toxic presence.”

In making her ruling, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Penny said, “I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable.”

A hearing is set for Nov. 12 for the sole purpose of considering the termination of the conservatorship. Other pending issues, such as substantial fees for lawyers, including three years of work done by her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham, will be addressed in a separate hearing on Dec. 13.

Today’s #FreeBritney post comes just a few weeks after the pop star posted another message of gratitude, this time on Instagram. “I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!! Again… team #FreeBritney, you guys fucking kiss ass!!!!!” she wrote before temporarily deactivating her account. Today’s message on Twitter came following a five-hour outage on Instagram, which has been her primary hub of activity.