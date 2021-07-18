Britney Spears Says She Will Not Be “Performing on Any Stages Anytime Soon” Amid Conservatorship Battle

After first calling out the people closest to her who she believes have failed her in recent years, Britney Spears shared a follow-up post to her Instagram over the weekend about the future of her career amid her conservatorship battle.

In Saturday’s post, the message from the pop icon’s official account most notably said she will not be “performing on any stages anytime soon” and specifically called out her father, Jamie Spears, sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and a “so-called support system” that hurt her deeply.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Spears began in her post, adding, “I’ve done that for the past 13 years.” She then said she’d rather share videos on social media from her living room than from the Las Vegas stage. “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit.”

The update comes on the heels of Spears’ long-time manager Larry Rudolph resigning earlier this month, reportedly over Spears communicating to him more than two years ago that she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus and more recently becoming aware of her intentions to officially retire. Spears hasn’t performed publicly since the end of her world tour and Vegas residency in 2018.

About Jamie Lynn, Britney said in her post, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!” She also added, in an apparent nod to the recently Emmy-nominated Framing Britney Spears doc that released earlier this year, “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time.”

She then ended on a note to naysayers, telling anyone who doesn’t like her content to unfollow her, among other more expletive directions for such critics. The message was posted along with an image of a partial quote from one of her lyrics: “Take me as I am … or kiss my ass and eat shit and step on Legos.”

In late June, Jamie Lynn had addressed her public silence after her sister’s revealing June 23 testimony, saying, in part, “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Britney has been active on Instagram since Wednesday, when the singer was granted approval from L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to appoint her chosen attorney, Mathew Rosengart, amid what has become a widely public battle over her 13-year conservatorship. During the hearing, Spears again asked for Jamie, who controls much of her finances and communications since 2008, to be removed and investigated. The hearing followed her explosive in-person testimony three weeks ago, where Britney publicly expressed for the first time that she wants her “abusive” conservatorship to end.

After Wednesday’s decision, Britney had thanked her fans for their support on Instagram and, for the first time, used the hashtag “#freebritney,” citing the movement adopted by her supporters ahead of the recent developments in her case. See her latest Instagram post in full, below.