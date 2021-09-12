Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged

Britney Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari on Instagram on Sunday.

“I can’t fucking believe it,” the singer wrote on Instagram, flashing her new ring while smiling alongside Asghari.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Spears’ new ring was designed by New York City jeweler Roman Malayev.

“He couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of a kind ring,” Cohen added in his statement.

The singer, 39, and actor-fitness enthusiast, 27, have been dating for four years. They initially met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, in which he played her love interest. The “Gimme More” singer made her relationship with Asghari Instagram official in 2017 on New Year’s Day.

Spears recently shared a couple’s pic with Asghari, noting that he has been with her “through both the hardest and the best years of my life.”