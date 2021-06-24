Britney Spears Speaks Out After Court Appearance: “I Was Embarrassed to Share What Happened to Me”

Britney Spears is speaking out after requesting to end her longstanding conservatorship.

Taking to her Instagram Thursday, the pop icon shared an image of an Albert Einstein quote about fairytales, something she acknowledged that she’s portrayed to the public.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she wrote. “I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week you obviously really know now it’s not.”

Spears then expressed an apology for “pretending” like she’s “been ok the past two years” and offered an explanation as to why she didn’t speak out before about what was happening behind the scenes.

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light,” she wrote. She went on to say that “pretending that I’m ok has actually helped.”

“So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

Spears’ Instagram post comes a day after the singer appeared virtually in court where she read from a prepared statement to offer insight into everything she has had to endure since the last time she attended court and requested to end her conservatorship.

She shared that she feels her conservatorship is “abusive” and it has led her to feel like she can’t “live a full life.” Among the grievances she shared were being forced to perform on a 2018 tour, have her medication changed without her consent and has not been given permission to go to a doctor to remove her IUD so she can have a baby and get married.

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” said Spears. She admitted that she’s been in denial and felt she could carry on by trying to convince herself she’s okay. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Spears also said she was unaware she could petition to end the conservatorship, and that she was told she’d have to be evaluated again in order to do that. “I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough…I don’t owe these people anything — especially me, the one that has roofed and fed tons of people on tour on the road. It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through. And that’s the main reason I’ve never said it openly.”

Following Spears’ speech, a myriad of Hollywood stars expressed their support and rallied for the singer on social media including ex Justin Timberlake who emphasized that “what’s happening to her is just not right.” He also expressed his hope that her family and the courts “make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”