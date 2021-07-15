Skip to main content
Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Support Following Greenlight to Hire New Lawyer, Uses Term “Free Britney”

The pop star took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to express gratitude at the judge's decision.

Britney Spears
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Britney Spears used the phrase “free Britney” in a social media post following Wednesday’s news that the pop star has been given permission to hire a new lawyer amid her conservatorship battle.

“Coming along, folks … coming along  !!!!! ” Spears wrote on Instagram. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!”

After publicly expressing her desire for the thirteen year conservatorship — in which her father Jamie controls her finances and personal communications — to end, Spears was given the green light to hire Mathew Rosengart from firm Greenberg Traurig, in a hearing before L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

During the hearing, Rosengart said: “This is not working. We know that. The goal is to end the conservatorship. We have questions if this was even the proper forum back in 2008.”

He argued that the singer’s father should voluntarily leave his role as conservator of her estate. “We will be filing as quickly as possible to get Mr. Spears removed from the conservatorship,” Rosengart said. “If he loves his daughter it is time to step aside and move on so she can have her life back.”

An emotional Spears wrote in her Instagram message, “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney.”

The message was posted beside video clips of Spears horse riding and performing cartwheels in a park.

Under the conservatorship, Spears is not allowed to remove her own IUD to start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari, which is a restrictive element she referenced during her speech to the judge some weeks ago.

View Spears’ Instagram post below.

 

