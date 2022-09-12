Britney Spears Says She “Won’t Probably Perform Again”

Britney Spears says she likely won’t perform again.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer expressed her frustration with the work she put out during her 13-year conservatorship, including the photos taken of her along with her videos, only one of which she says she liked from that period.

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work Bitch … the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she wrote. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any … I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

She added that she wasn’t happy with the dancers that her team hired to be onstage with her for performances, in addition to the number of dancers.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote.

She also took aim at her father, Jamie Spears, who was the conservator of her estate from 2008-21.

Read her full post below.