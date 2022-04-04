Britney Spears Confirms She’s Writing a Book, Calls Writing Process “Healing and Therapeutic”

Britney Spears has confirmed she is writing a book.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, the pop star shared the news and detailed how “healing” yet difficult the writing process has been.

“Well, I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly,” Spears wrote on Instagram. ” I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

Spears did not offer any more details of the book, such as a release date, or confirm reports that it has been picked up by a publisher.

The comment marks the first time Spears has addressed writing a book after multiple outlets reported in February that Spears secured a book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster. According to Page Six, first to report the news, the deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million and Simon & Schuster secured the deal after a bidding war from multiple publishers. In the book, Spears will reportedly chronicle both her professional and personal life. (Simon & Schuster did not respond to requests for comment from THR at the time.)

Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari commented on her post writing, “I’m buying the first copy.”

Later on in her post, Spears briefly mentioned Justin Timberlake, whom she famously had a high-profile relationship with, apologizing to her and Janet Jackson amid criticism he received in the wake of The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Spears used Timberlake as an example when comparing her mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, both already having written and published books. “My mom and sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything,” she wrote.

Reports of Spears’ book deal came amid her sister recently releasing her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. While promoting her memoir, the Spears sisters engaged in a public feud, with Spears calling out her younger sibling for making claims about her in interviews to sell copies of her book. Meanwhile, Lynne Spears co-wrote a 2008 memoir with Lorilee Craker, Through The Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, where she reflected on things such as her divorce from Spears’ father Jamie Spears and her daughters’ rise to fame and stardom. The memoir published in Sept. 2008, the same year Spears’ conservatorship began.

After reflecting on how and why she’s felt like she’s “never felt heard” by her family, Spears went on to explain why she openly shares stories on her Instagram while also addressing her sister’s book.

“So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram … Anyways, Godspeed my friends,” she finished her post with.