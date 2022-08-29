Billy Eichner Calls Out Supreme Court “Homophobes” at VMAs: “We Are Not Letting Them Drag Us Back Into the Last Century”

Ahead of the premiere of his next movie, Bros, Billy Eichner hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage to promote the film, while also slamming some United States Supreme Court Justices for their stance on gay rights.

Prior to introducing a performance from Panic! At The Disco, the comedian took the opportunity to encourage audience members to hit theaters next month to see the film.

“Bros is making history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio,” Eichner said to the crowd. “And the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor.”

“And I need you all there in theaters on Sept. 30 because we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas, and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court, that we want gay love stories, and we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century,” he continued, calling out Justice Clarence Thomas. Following the court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, Thomas suggested that the court further reconsider rights like birth control and same-sex marriage in future decisions. “Because they are in the past, and Bros is the future. Are you with me, VMAs?”

From the producer of Trainwreck and Bridesmaids and the director of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bros is gay romantic comedy co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller. Set for release by Universal Pictures, it’s the first LGBTQ+ romcom ever backed by a major studio.

Bros hits theaters Sept. 30.