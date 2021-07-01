Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson & Paul Simon to Headline NYC Homecoming Concert

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon are set to headline a “homecoming concert” in New York City later this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday.

“This will be in August, a lot of details to come, but it is going to be a great moment for the city, marking our rebirth, marking our comeback,” de Blasio said during a virtual news briefing. “And it’s going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history.”

The mayor went on to praise each performer, calling Simon a “proud son of Queens,” and Hudson, “someone who captures the grit and determination that we’re all feeling as we fight through this crisis.”

De Blasio also thanked Springsteen for restarting his Springsteen On Broadway show and contributing to the “Broadway rebirth,” joking that the legendary artist is “beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way, even though he happens to come from Jersey. No one’s perfect.”

No exact date for the concert has been announced, but the city is expecting to welcome as many as 60,000 attendees on the Great Lawn in Central Park.

“Now why is all this happening? Because you went out and got vaccinated,” the mayor added, acknowledging the 9.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered throughout the city.

The concert is just one part of what will be a week-long celebration of New York’s reopening, which got a big boost on June 15 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted nearly all restrictions for business and social gatherings.

Less than a week later, live music came back in full force when the Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity concert in over 15 months at Madison Square Garden (attendees had to be fully vaccinated)—a good sign for an industry that was hit particularly hard during the pandemic.