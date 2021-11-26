Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time In a Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Italy.

The Canadian rock star posted the news on his official Instagram account on Thursday, after landing in Italy and testing positive at Milan’s Malpensa airport. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams wrote in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

Adams had previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 30, hours before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at which he was due to perform the song “It’s Only Love” with H.E.R. in honor of inductee Tina Turner. His last-minute exit caused a reshuffle with Keith Urban stepping in to replace him.

The “Baby When You’re Gone” singer arrived in Italy to launch and do press events for the 2022 issue of the iconic Pirelli calendar which he had photographed. A longtime and well-regarded photographer, Adams’ shoot for the Pirelli calendar, popularly known as “The Cal,” was named On the Road and shot in Los Angeles and subjects included Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Grimes, Rita Ora, Normani, Cher, Jennifer Hudson and Saweetie.

Adams was due to shoot the 2021 Pirelli calendar but it was canceled due to the pandemic.