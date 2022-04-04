Grammys: BTS Takes the Stage From the Audience, Ceiling to Perform “Butter”

At Sunday’s 2022 Grammys, BTS took to the stage to perform smash hit “Butter,” for which the group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance. The megahit spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Members of the K-pop supergroup descended from the ceiling and emerged from the audience — even interacting with fellow nominee Olivia Rodrigo — to perform their signature synchronized choreography on music’s biggest stage. They broke into dancing coordinated with lasers in a nod to James Bond-esque spy films before breaking it down for an instrumental section of their nominated track.

BTS performed at the Grammys last year to offer a rendition of their smash “Dynamite,” for which they were also nominated in the same category.

All seven members of the boy band were there — Jin, Jimin, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook — a heartwarming moment for fans, after concerns about the latter’s health were called into question after a recent positive COVID test. Luckily, he was able to recover just in time to perform. A statement from the band’s manager shared online explained his quarantine had come to an end yesterday.