BTS, Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran Kick Off the Holiday Season at L.A.’s Jingle Ball

The holidays were in full effect at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night for iHeartMedia’s annual Jingle Ball concert, which returned in person this year after the 2020 show went virtual due to the pandemic.

Korean pop sensation BTS kicked off the night with a performance that consisted of two of their most popular songs: “Butter” and the holiday version of “Dynamite,” the latter of which shot the boy band to global fame. During their performance, the band surprised Jin, one of the seven members of BTS, with a cake and had the whole audience sing him “Happy Birthday.” He turned 29 on Friday.

Ed Sheeran took the stage after BTS, singing “Shivers,” “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits” and performed his new holiday song, “Merry Christmas” — a collaboration with Elton John — for the first time.

Then came Doja Cat, who sang “Woman,” “Say So” and, of course, “Kiss Me More,” which has taken off on TikTok and was nominated for four Grammys this year.

Up next, Jojo Siwa introduced Lil Nas X. The artist performed “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” from his new album. Doja Cat surprised fans by joining Lil Nas X on stage during his set. He also sang his record-breaking hit, “Old Town Road,” which celebrated its three-year anniversary at Jingle Ball on Friday, with the singer prompting the crowd to say, “Happy birthday, ‘Old Town Road!'”

Saweetie, Bazzi, Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI, Dixie D’Amelio, Anitta and the Black Eyed Peas also participated in the annual holiday concert.

The 2021 Jingle Ball tour began in Dallas on Tuesday and will make its way around the country in the coming weeks, until the final show in Miami on Dec. 19. The tour will be in major cities such as Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago and Atlanta.

Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, AJR and Kane Brown are among the star-studded lineup of artists who will take the stage at different legs of the tour over the next few weeks.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said iHeartMedia’s John Sykes in a press release. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special” on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.