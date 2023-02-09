Diane Warren, Brian Wilson, Larry Karaszewski Remember Burt Bacharach

Diane Warren, Brian Wilson and Emmy-winning screenwriter Larry Karaszewski are among the stars remembering Burt Bacharach.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.

Through his partnership with Hal David, Bacharach brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the ’60s.

He won three Oscars and eight Grammys and composed the music for roughly 50 top 10 hits, including “Walk on By,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “What’s New Pussycat?” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”

Many of Bacharach and David’s songs were performed by Dianne Warwick, whose singing style inspired Bacharach on his melodies for “I Say a Little Prayer” and others. A number of people remembering Bacharach on social media highlighted his collaborations with Warwick.

He also reached a new generation through cameos in the Austin Powers film series. Mike Myers’ lead character was a vocal fan of the composer. Shortly after Bacharach’s death, many people on Twitter were posting clips of his Austin Powers cameos.

Read on to see what people are saying about Bacharach.

Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick reminisce through the amazing catalog of songs they recorded with Hal David. We lost a giant today. https://t.co/JNl0vVPOjq pic.twitter.com/K7ix7YrycQ — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) February 9, 2023

Burt Bacharach has died age 94

What an amazing songwriter

Rest in musical heaven,Burt #BurtBacharach 🙏🏽 — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) February 9, 2023

The late great Burt Bacharach on @waitwait. https://t.co/inpN4gTdTl — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 9, 2023

The Songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today. Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach🎵🎶🎼💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 9, 2023

Peace and love, Burt Bacharach. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phUcaESSwV — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) February 9, 2023

Burt Bacharach was an extraordinary songwriter who influenced so many others, and still does today. What a beautiful gift he gave us all. https://t.co/joBAgNET9H — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 9, 2023

He had a hell of a ride but we’ll miss him just the same @BurtBacharach left a musical legacy unparalleled his catalog from Say A Little Prayer to Walk On By To Do You Know The Way To San Jose had a groovy romantic vibe that made you fall in love over & over pic.twitter.com/qRrgTYjzx9 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 9, 2023

Burt Bacharach has passed away. He was an absolute musical genius and gifted us with so many songs in his amazing career. Along with lyricist Hal David, Burt wrote some of the greatest pop songs of the 1960’s. A legend has left us. pic.twitter.com/V51bCUOpan — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 9, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt’s family. pic.twitter.com/yYGY3bGNSw — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 9, 2023

.@BurtBacharach with @dionnewarwick – what an incredible catalog of songs he left us. All those he wrote w/Hal David for Dionne ("I Say A Little Prayer," "Walk On Bye") & so many more, "Raindrops Keep Fallin'," "Alfie." 50 Top 10 hits. One of the true giants. pic.twitter.com/t0eKQ1Dhwp — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) February 9, 2023

Burt Bacharach, the Mozart of Pop music has left the stage… What a glorious song book he has left for us. His songs, with their wonderfully composed elegance, fill my head. https://t.co/tXUONcVnNR — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) February 9, 2023

#BurtBacharach was a genius. So many songs that are the soundtrack to memories from the 60s and early 70s. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) February 9, 2023

RIP Burt Bacharach. A titan of beautiful and effortless song. pic.twitter.com/oGI3z5AVxy — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) February 9, 2023