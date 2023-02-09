Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Diane Warren, Brian Wilson, Larry Karaszewski Remember Burt Bacharach

The legendary Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer died Wednesday at the age of 94.

Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Diane Warren, Brian Wilson and Emmy-winning screenwriter Larry Karaszewski are among the stars remembering Burt Bacharach.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.

Through his partnership with Hal David, Bacharach brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the ’60s.

He won three Oscars and eight Grammys and composed the music for roughly 50 top 10 hits, including “Walk on By,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “What’s New Pussycat?” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”

Related Stories

Robert Dalva
Movies

Robert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80

Arnold Schulman
Movies

Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97

Many of Bacharach and David’s songs were performed by Dianne Warwick, whose singing style inspired Bacharach on his melodies for “I Say a Little Prayer” and others. A number of people remembering Bacharach on social media highlighted his collaborations with Warwick.

He also reached a new generation through cameos in the Austin Powers film series. Mike Myers’ lead character was a vocal fan of the composer. Shortly after Bacharach’s death, many people on Twitter were posting clips of his Austin Powers cameos.

Read on to see what people are saying about Bacharach.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad