Diane Warren, Brian Wilson, Larry Karaszewski Remember Burt Bacharach

Diane Warren, Brian Wilson and Emmy-winning screenwriter Larry Karaszewski are among the stars remembering Burt Bacharach.
The Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 94.
Through his partnership with Hal David, Bacharach brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the ’60s.
He won three Oscars and eight Grammys and composed the music for roughly 50 top 10 hits, including “Walk on By,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “What’s New Pussycat?” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”
Many of Bacharach and David’s songs were performed by Dianne Warwick, whose singing style inspired Bacharach on his melodies for “I Say a Little Prayer” and others. A number of people remembering Bacharach on social media highlighted his collaborations with Warwick.
He also reached a new generation through cameos in the Austin Powers film series. Mike Myers’ lead character was a vocal fan of the composer. Shortly after Bacharach’s death, many people on Twitter were posting clips of his Austin Powers cameos.
Read on to see what people are saying about Bacharach.
