Busta Rhymes Gives Janet Jackson Her Flowers at NYC Concert: “I Waited 25 Years to Share This Stage With You”

Janet Jackson’s current tour has featured guest attendees like Angela Bassett, Venus Williams, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, who reunited with the icon at Madison Square Garden to perform their 1999 hit “What’s It Gonna Be?!”

The performers danced together onstage Tuesday night in New York City as the audience cheered loudly. Rhymes then gave a five-minute speech honoring Jackson by giving her her flowers — literally.

“Queen Janet. Queen royal empress Janet Jackson. I said queen royal empress Janet Jackson,” he yelled as Jackson watched in awe.

“I don’t want to disrupt the programming too much, but I brought some gifts for you, queen,” he said as someone rolled a bouquet of flowers to the stage. “We’re going to give you your flowers. I’m going to give you your bouquet while you can smell them.”

“Oh my gosh,” Jackson replied.

“In 1998, 25 years ago, I’m on the Belt Parkway going from Long Island to Manhattan. I’m listening to Janet Jackson do an interview with Angie Martinez promoting The Velvet Rope album. Angie Martinez asked her, ‘What rapper have you never worked with before that you would like to work with?’ She said Busta Rhymes,” he recalled.

“Excuse my language, but I almost crashed my fucking car,” he continued.

He then asked the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the pop icon, who turns 57 on May 16. That was followed with a birthday cake, which included images of Rhymes and Jackson on the set of the futuristic music video for “What’s It Gonna Be?!” — which was one of the most priciest music videos ever made at about $2 million.

“To this day our video is the most expensive hip-hop video ever made in the history of hip-hop culture. You cannot play with the royal empress. Please know that,” Rhymes said.

The rapper then honored Jackson ahead of Mother’s Day, which is Sunday. “This is one of the most beautiful, most gorgeous, one of the most incredible souls as a mother walking the face of the earth,” he said. “Please make some noise in advance for the beautiful Janet Jackson for Mother’s Day.”

He finished by telling Jackson that reuniting was a lifelong goal of his.

“You finally made a dream come true for me, queen. I waited 25 years to be able to share this stage with you and perform this song. And I am so grateful that I’m fighting tears of joy right now,” he said as he choked up. “I just want you to know that I love you so much.”

“I love you more,” Jackson replied.

“Bus, you got me so, so, so excited,” she said, then launching into her 2006 hit “So Excited.”

Tuesday night’s concert was Jackson’s second sold-out night at Madison Square Garden. The best-selling singer performed hits like “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Control,” “I Get Lonely,” “All for You” and more.

Other guests to visit Jackson’s Together Again tour include Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Alicia Silverstone, Questlove, Maxwell, Ciara, Sherri Shepherd, Patrik-Ian Polk, Jermaine Dupri, Yvette Nicole Brown, Christian Siriano and Bethann Hardison. The tour kicked off last month and will wrap on June 21 in Seattle.