Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert and Ciara Among Those Set to Perform at “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert and Ciara are among many artists set to perform at the Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” concert.
Other artists expected to perform and make appearances at the June 15 concert include Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini. Carlile will also be honored with the Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation.
“This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia.
Related Stories
The “Can’t Cancel Pride” event, which was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised over $11 million for six participating LGBTQ charitable organizations, including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink and OutRight International.
“I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million dollars to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” added Brent Miller, Can’t Cancel Pride co-founder and P&G senior director, clobal LGBTQ equality & inclusion.
The one-hour benefit special, hosted by JoJo Siwa, will be streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on June 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Says Comments About Acting Break Due to Health Concerns Were “Blown Out of Proportion”
-
Soul of a Nation
ABC News to Air Special on 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With Angie Martinez, Master P, The Lox, MC Lyte (Exclusive)
-
-
-
politics
Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges He Illegally Kept Classified Documents at Florida Estate