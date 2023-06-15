Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert and Ciara Among Those Set to Perform at “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023”

Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert and Ciara are among many artists set to perform at the Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” concert.

Other artists expected to perform and make appearances at the June 15 concert include Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini. Carlile will also be honored with the Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation.

“This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia.

The “Can’t Cancel Pride” event, which was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised over $11 million for six participating LGBTQ charitable organizations, including GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink and OutRight International.

“I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million dollars to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” added Brent Miller, Can’t Cancel Pride co-founder and P&G senior director, clobal LGBTQ equality & inclusion.

The one-hour benefit special, hosted by JoJo Siwa, will be streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on June 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.