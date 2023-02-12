Cardi B Performs Lively Pre-Super Bowl Set With Offset That Counts Serena Williams, Tiffany Haddish Among Guests

Cardi B and Offset headlined the Hall of Fame pre-Super Bowl party early Sunday morning, and when the rap princess was feeling a little thirsty, the Migos performer played the role of prince charming.

“Can I get a little liquorrrrr?,” Cardi B asked. “There’s no liquor for me, huh? Damn. I don’t like that.”

The duo performed their Grammy-nominated hit “Clout” and kissed onstage. But then Offset returned with a small gift for his wife.

“Thank you, baby,” Cardi B said. “Let’s take a shot. Put your drink up, bitch. One, two, three — bottoms up, bitch!”

Cardi B and Offset perform at pre-Super Bowl Hall of Fame Party 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

She then performed her fiery verse on “Tomorrow 2,” her collaboration with breakthrough rapper GloRilla. Cardi B — in a shiny, mini green dress — kicked off the show at Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Arizona with “Money” and also performed upbeat hits like “WAP” and her debut smash single, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).”

“You wanna go corporate on them? Let’s go corporate on them,” the DJ said before Cardi B rapped her verse on the remix to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

Before performing the Latin hit “I Like It,” which features her with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, she scoped out the audience. “Do we have out-of-towners in here? Or are you guys from Arizona?”

“Where you from?” she asked a man in the crowd. “Los Angeles? He likes avocado toast.”

Cardi B and Offset headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resort on Feb. 11, 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

Serena Williams danced and jammed onstage behind Cardi B throughout her performance, and the Grammy winner embraced and exchanged words with the iconic athlete after her set.

Other celebrity attendees include Tiffany Haddish, Kelis, Chuck Liddell, Marshall Faulk, Joe Haden and Deandre Ayton.

Cardi B took her shoes off during the performance and gyrated onstage, even walking into the middle of the packed room to dance more closely with her fans, who filmed the majority of the show with their cell phones. At one point when she was onstage her security guard had to smack a fan’s arm who held on to Cardi’s hand too long.

“A lot of bad bitches in the building,” Cardi B said when the lights turned on. “I see some chains — a lot of [men] in the building, ladies! Spread them cheeks!”

“Thank you everybody,” she said after her performance. “You can keep on partying all night. Meet me in the casino and let’s spend some motherfucking money.”