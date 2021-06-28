Cardi B Reveals Second Pregnancy During BET Awards Performance

- Share this article on Facebook
Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy on Sunday night during the BET Awards.
The rapper took the stage with Migos in a blinged-out, one-piece outfit with a mesh cutout showing off her pregnant belly.
She already has a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture with husband Offset, who is part of the group Migos. The couple married in 2017.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
Cardi B is not the only performer to debut her pregnancy during an awards show performance. Immediately following her performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 Video Music Awards, Beyoncé unbuttoned her jacket to rub her own belly. She would give birth to her first child with Jay Z — daughter Blue Ivy — in early 2012.
Meanwhile, Cardi B also was a winner during the BET Awards, taking home the award for video of the year for “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Cardi B did not come onstage to accept, but Megan noted noted the popularity of the song in her speech and thanked fans for making it a hit. “They was in front of the White House singing ‘WAP’!” she said.
