Cardi B Throws Microphone at Audience Member Who Tosses Drink at Her Onstage

Cardi B was seen in a video throwing her microphone at an audience member who tossed their drink at the rapper onstage.

The clip began circulating on social media Saturday that shows the musician surprised when the person in the crowd flings liquid from a cup at her while she is performing. In retaliation, Cardi B hurls the microphone back at the person while appearing to yell at them. After the incident, the rapper’s account retweeted the video.

While this isn’t the first time an artist has been struck by objects thrown at them while performing, most have not been seen striking back, but rather walking off the stage to take a moment.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cardi B’s representative for comment.

Throughout the years, musicians have faced similar scenarios, but more recently, there has been an uptick in them being violated while onstage.

Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone during a concert as well as country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan. A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour, and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a headline show.

In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage. That same month, Pink was shocked when a fan reportedly placed their mother’s ashes in front of her during one of her live shows.

Several performers have been open about their thoughts on the troubling trend, including Billie Eilish, Finneas and Kelly Clarkson. The “Since U Been Gone” singer previously told THR how traumatic these fan encounters can be, saying, “When your eyes are closed and you’re singing and you’re vulnerable in this space and someone just kind of attacks you like that — that really was not a good experience for me.”