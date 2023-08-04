Cardi B Won’t Face Charges After Throwing Mic at Audience Member Who Threw A Drink At Her

Cardi B will not face charges related to an incident in Las Vegas in which she threw a microphone at a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her.

On Saturday, the rapper was seen in a video circulating on social media throwing her microphone at an audience member who tossed their drink at her while she was performing onstage. In the clip, Cardi B appears to be surprised when the liquid in the cup is flung at her, leading her to hurl the microphone back at the person in retaliation.

The day after the incident, the audience member who threw their drink filed a police report for battery, saying they were struck by an object thrown from the stage. But no arrests or citations were issued and authorities say the case is now closed.

The Las Vegas Police Department, after reviewing the case and consulting with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the “case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed.”

After learning Thursday that no charges would be filed in the incident, Cardi B’s lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld shared a statement to TMZ, saying, “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

This isn’t the first time an artist has had an object thrown at them while onstage. With such incidents occurring at Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink concerts, among others, in recent months.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cardi B’s representative for comment.