Carlos Marin, Singer in British Quartet Il Divo, Dies at 53

Carlos Marín, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53.

The cause of death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the post reads. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

The post was signed by the group’s three surviving members: David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler.

The news of his death comes three days after Spanish news outlet El Pais reported that Marín had been put into a medically induced coma in Manchester Royal Hospital in the United Kingdom. The hospitalization followed what El Pais reported was a weeklong illness Marín was dealing with while on tour in England. The group confirmed this via Twitter.

Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery. — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 16, 2021



Il Divo was formed by music producer Simon Cowell in 2003. Prior to joining the group, he had performed in several stage productions, including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast and Grease.

Il Divo has released 10 studio albums, starting with Il Divo in 2004 and most recently For Once in My Life: A Celebration of Motown in 2021.

Marín also released a solo album, Portrait, last year.