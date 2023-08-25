Carlos Santana Apologizes for “Insensitive Comments” About Transgender Community

Guitarist Carlos Santana has apologized to the transgender community following “insensitive comments” he made during a concert last month in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The musician said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter and posted on Facebook Thursday, “I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

The statement continued, “Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

A video from the concert recently began circulating on social media, where Santana can be heard sharing his thoughts on someone transitioning.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right,” the “Smooth” performer said at one point when he stopped the show. “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

In the clip, the legendary guitarist also mentions Dave Chappelle, saying, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle,” while bringing his hands together. The comedian has previously faced criticism for material focused on the transgender community during his stand-up sets.

Santana’s comments also come as a record number of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the United States so far this year.