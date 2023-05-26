Celine Dion Cancels All 2023-2024 Courage World Tour Dates

All tour dates for Celine Dion’s Courage world tour have been canceled through 2023 and 2024.

The news comes Friday along with an apologetic statement from the singer, who last December announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome.

“It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour,” she wrote on social media. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up…and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion had already completed more than 50 dates on the world tour before she pushed the second half of cities in 2019 due to the pandemic. The dates were repeatedly rescheduled, most recently from 2022. Ticket buyers for the more than 40 canceled dates can receive refunds through their original point of contact.

Late last year, after cutting her U.S. tour short and postponing the remaining U.K. and European tour dates due to a then-undisclosed medical reason, Dion publicly spoke about her rare neurological condition and its impact on her body and ability to perform. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said. “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

While Dion hasn’t performed live in several years, in April she did release a new single — “Love Again” — tied to the rom-com of the same name starring the singer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.