Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans.

On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

The musician had completed the first 52 North American shows of her world tour before March 2020, when the pandemic shutdown the live entertainment industry.

In October 2021, the award-winning singer delayed her Las Vegas residency — initially scheduled for dates in November 2021, as well both January and February of 2022 — due to muscle spasms, which prevented her from performing and rehearsing. At the time, it was announced that Dion was still slated to appear for her North American tour dates.

The European leg of the world tour is still scheduled to start on May 25, 2022, in Birmingham, England.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support, and it means the world to me.”