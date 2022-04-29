Celine Dion Pushes European Tour Dates to 2023 Amid Ongoing Health Issue

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Celine Dion is once again postponing a leg of her Courage World Tour amid an ongoing health issue.
“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” Dion said in a statement posted to her website on Friday announcing her European dates were rescheduled.
In her message to fans, Dion directly gave a more detailed update about her condition, which she has previously identified as severe and persistent muscle spasms, promising that she is doing her “very best” to get back to being performance-ready.
“I am doing a little bit better … but I’m still experiencing some spasms,” she said. “I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet… I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”
Related Stories
The European leg of the world tour was scheduled to start on May 25 in Birmingham, England and end on Sept. 24 of this year. It will now begin Feb. 24, 2023, in Prague, with performances running through Oct. 4, 2023.
The musician had completed the first 52 North American shows of her world tour before March 2020, when the pandemic shut down the live entertainment industry. Since the pandemic delay, Dion has pushed back both her Las Vegas residency and the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.
In October 2021, the award-winning singer delayed her Vegas residency — initially scheduled for dates in November 2021 and January and February of 2022, and then, in January of this year, Dion canceled the North American dates of her global tour, which had been scheduled to kick off on March 9. There’s been no announcement yet on when the residency or North American dates will be rescheduled.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton Says She’ll “Accept Gracefully” if She’s Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
-
-
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile Says She Has COVID-19 and Has to Cancel Stagecoach Set: “It Finally Happened”
-
-
Heat Vision
Lady Gaga Teases New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song “Hold My Hand”: “This Song Is a Love Letter to the World”
-