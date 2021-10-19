Celine Dion Delays Las Vegas Show Opening Due to Severe, Persistent Muscle Spasms

The opening of Celine Dion’s upcoming residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas has been delayed due to medical reasons, the singer announced.

The Grammy-winning artist had been readying to open her new show on Nov. 5, but those plans have since been delayed in light of severe and persistent muscle spasms that are preventing her from performing as well as rehearsing, according to a statement released by Dion and her team. She is being continuously evaluated by her medical team.

Performances slated to run Nov. 5 through Nov. 20 have been canceled, as well as performances running between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5, 2022. New residency dates have yet to be announced. Dion’s Courage World Tour is still slated to resume March 9, 2022.

In a statement, the singer shared that she was “heartbroken” by the delay.

“My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words,” the statement reads. “My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better…I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

In response to the news that she would be delaying her Las Vegas residency, John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, said the company prioritized her “focus on feeling better.”

“In our two-decade-long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, also supported Dion’s decision to delay the show, noting that “nothing is more important” than the singer’s well-being and that the company supports “Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows.”

Details around the ticket refund process can be found on Dion’s website celinedion.com, along with an additional announcement of a special pre-sale granting those refunded ticketholders first access to her newly scheduled opening dates.