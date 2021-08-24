Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent.

Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.”

Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I knew he was ill but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney continued, “So, lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, and his extended family and condolences to the Stones. This’ll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock. Anyway, so, love you, Charlie. I’ve always loved you. Beautiful man. And great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

Watts’s publicist Bernard Doherty said he “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” The drummer was 80. Watts had previously announced that he would not accompany the Stones on their 2021 tour due to an unspecified health issue. He joined the band in 1963 and stayed with the group for almost 60 years alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, John Oates, and many more also shared their sympathies and memories of Watts.

John posted a picture of him posing with Watts. “A very sad day,” John wrote. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Along with a photograph of Watts, Kravitz called him “The beat of The Stones.” He added, “There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself. 6/2/41 – 8/24/21.”

The image Oates posted showed Watts seated behind a drum set, focused on a song. “No matter what song the Stones played…it always had a deep groove…that was Charlie Watts… he will be missed,” Oates wrote on his group’s Twitter account.

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

Such sad news about Charlie Watts.

A true original icon – Rick x #charliewatts pic.twitter.com/zrA3k1XQDh — Rick Astley (@rickastley) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

His simple style was a lesson to us all , when we heard Charlie play , we realised there was never a need to over perform , it was all about the groove , serving the band and of course the song. — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Most of all , despite being in the greatest rock and roll band of all time , his self effacing manner and humility was a shining light for all of us in the world to follow..

Thank you Charlie

Roger

x — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Another very sad Day in the World of Music …. Just learned about the passing of Charlie Watts the legendary Drummer of the Rolling Stones … our deep Condolences go out to Charlie‘s Family and his bandmates …. RIP Charlie Scorpions pic.twitter.com/vxzIH9xnzT — Scorpions (@scorpions) August 24, 2021

Sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle and heavy grooves. I’ll put on “Sway” which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie. pic.twitter.com/0GsCAIEIO3 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 24, 2021

An early mentor, a fellow jazz fan, #RIP Charlie Watts. -John Densmore https://t.co/C8x9qMSLbV — John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) August 24, 2021

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

I’ve been listening to Charlie Watts drum since 1964–57 years. Saw him at Foxboro before the pandemic. God, he was so good. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2021

So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business – he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P. Tony pic.twitter.com/62veFSUjoz — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 24, 2021

Saddened to hear about Charlie Watts. For those of us that love music, we’ve lost one of the true pioneers of rock-n-roll. A consummate performer and an even better human. There’s so much to say about Charlie, but for now we will listen to the gift he gave us all – his music. pic.twitter.com/8pNx8ZMzqG — Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 24, 2021

Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement. #charliewatts — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) August 24, 2021