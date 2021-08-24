Skip to main content
Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

Lenny Kravitz, John Oates and more musicians celebrated the Rolling Stones band member who died at the age of 80.

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent.

Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.”

Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I knew he was ill but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney continued, “So, lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, and his extended family and condolences to the Stones. This’ll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock. Anyway, so, love you, Charlie. I’ve always loved you. Beautiful man. And great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

Watts’s publicist Bernard Doherty said he “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” The drummer was 80. Watts had previously announced that he would not accompany the Stones on their 2021 tour due to an unspecified health issue. He joined the band in 1963 and stayed with the group for almost 60 years alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Elton John, Lenny Kravitz, John Oates, and many more also shared their sympathies and memories of Watts.

John posted a picture of him posing with Watts. “A very sad day,” John wrote. “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Along with a photograph of Watts, Kravitz called him “The beat of The Stones.” He added, “There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself. 6/2/41 – 8/24/21.”

The image Oates posted showed Watts seated behind a drum set, focused on a song. “No matter what song the Stones played…it always had a deep groove…that was Charlie Watts… he will be missed,” Oates wrote on his group’s Twitter account.

Check out what the stars are saying about Watts below.

