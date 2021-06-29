Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears.

In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Though Aguilera said she was not privy to behind-the-scenes details of Spears’ life, she had been consuming media about Spears’ conservatorship battle and “the conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Aguilera added, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

Spears told the judge overseeing her 13-year-long conservatorship on Wednesday that the legal arrangement as it stands is “abusive” and said that it had made her feel like a slave, citing an incident where her medication was changed without her consent and saying that she currently cannot get permission to get an IUD taken out. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end,” she said.

Aguilera’s statements about Spears’ situation follow those of other musical stars, including Mariah Carey, former boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Halsey and Brandy, who each spoke out following Spears’ speech in court on Wednesday. Also on Monday, Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn commented on the appearance, saying, ” I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a [#FreeBritney] hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Though the #FreeBritney movement has long advocated for Spears to be liberated from her conservatorship, interest in Spears’ case heated up earlier this year when FX and Hulu released the popular New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears, which prompted over a million tweets and celebrity support of the singer.