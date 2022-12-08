Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala to Return in 2023, Event Will Honor Atlantic Records Execs Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman

Clive Davis’ white-hot pre-Grammy gala is returning for the first time since 2020 and the event will honor Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman.

The Recording Academy and Davis announced Thursday that Greenwald and Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the powerhouse event Feb. 4, 2023, a night before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Kallman is the CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records and Greenwald is the CEO and chairman of the newly formed Atlantic Music Group, the home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra, a merger of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group. Artists signed to the label include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Missy Elliott, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, Kodak Black, Janelle Monáe and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Atlantic earned 40 nominations at the upcoming Grammys and will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.

“Respected across the music community, Julie and Craig have fostered the careers of an incredible range of talent,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “They both have a passion and love for music, and they are constantly pushing the music industry forward with their transformative work with the artist community.

Davis added that he’s “personally known Julie and Craig for many years and it’s so very exciting to celebrate their exceptional creativity and achievements” at this year’s gala.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the most recent Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoree, earning the award at Davis’ 2020 event, held weeks before the world shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his fiery 50-minute speech, Combs called out the Grammys for dissing rap and R&B stars in its major categories and earned a standing ovation from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and several other music industry players in the audience.

Others who have received the honor from Davis and the academy include Jay-Z, Berry Gordy, Irving Azoff, Sir Richard Branson, Debra L. Lee and Ahmet Ertegun.

Davis’ popular party is well-attended and the audience is packed with A-listers from all fields, including iconic musicians, contemporary pop stars, Oscar-winning actors, sports figures, politicians, CEOs and more.