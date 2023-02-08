×
Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Class Portrait: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Latto and More

Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Frankie Valli and others brought the energy onstage, Cardi B was comical in her speech, and Costner gave Davis his flowers at the white-hot event where 15 A-list guests gathered for a group photo.

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala: The group was photographed Feb. 4 at The Beverly Hilton. Top Row: Juanes, Elvis Costello, Myles Frost, Frankie Valli, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Mason Jr., Rickey Minor, Lauren Daigle, Maneskin’s Victoria De Angelis, Maneskin’s Ethan Torchio, Latto. Bottom Row: Sheryl Crow, Clive Davis, Maneskin’s Damiano David, Maneskin’s Thomas Raggi
At Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 4, Lil Wayne brought the heat singing hits like “Lollipop,” Kevin Costner remembered Whitney Houston, and a slew of A-list guests, including Sheryl Crow, Latto and Jennifer Hudson, gathered for the event’s annual group portrait with the legendary record executive.

The event — held at the Beverly Hilton and making its in-person return after three years — included a host of performances, beginning with Maneskin working the crowd and getting Chance the Rapper to jump out of his seat to dance. Others who took to the stage included 88-year-old Frankie Valli, Lizzo, Elvis Costello with Juanes, MJ musical star Myles Frost, Lil Baby and Latto. Hudson honored Houston by singing a top-notch rendition of “The Greatest Love of All,” while Sheryl Crow paid tribute to the late Christine McVie with a performance of “Songbird.”

Guests of the Pre-Grammy Gala included Joni Mitchell, Tim Cook, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly (seen rapping along during Lil Wayne’s performance) and wife Megan Fox, Lil Nas X and Nancy Pelosi, who received the loudest applause of the night after Davis introduced her along with her husband, Paul, who was the victim of an attack last year.

Cardi B gave a speech honoring Atlantic Records execs Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who both received the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. The rapper noted the support the two gave her when she was pregnant and making her first album: “You told me I could do both, and I will never, ever forget that.”

Costner may have elicited the most emotional moment of the night as he introduced Davis and remembered his Bodyguard co-star. “We both were struck by Whitney the first time we ever saw her,” he said. “Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive.”

Below, THR presents individual portraits of attendees at the star-studded Pre-Grammy Gala, including Davis, Harvey Mason Jr., Lauren Daigle, Myles Frost and Rickey Minor.

Clive Davis
Clive Davis at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Jennifer Hudson at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Jennifer Hudson at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Harvey Mason Jr. at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Harvey Mason Jr. at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Lauren at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Lauren Daigle at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Juanes at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Juanes at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Myles Frost at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Myles Frost at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Clockwise Maneskin: Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, and Damiano David at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Clockwise from top left: Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, and Damiano David of Maneskin at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Elvis Costello at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Elvis Costello at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Frankie Valli at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Frankie Valli at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Latto at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Latto at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Sheryl Crow at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Sheryl Crow at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave
Rickey Minor at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala
Rickey Minor at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Photographed by Austin Hargrave

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

