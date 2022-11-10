×
2022 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

Luke Combs took home the top prize at the awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in Nashville.

Luke Combs
Michael Loccisano/Getty

The 56th annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards take over Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards saw Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood compete for the entertainer of the year honor — with Combs emerging victorious.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs – WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Single of the year

Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; mix engineer: Ryan Gore
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; mix engineer: Jack Clarke – WINNER
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; mix engineer: Vance Powell

Album of the year

Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s)
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews – WINNER
Humble Quest – Maren Morris; producer: Greg Kurstin; mix engineer: Serban Ghenea
Palomino – Miranda Lambert; producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; mix engineer: Jason Lehning
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen
Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion; producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; mix engineer: Justin Niebank

Song of the year

Award goes to songwriters
“Buy Dirt” — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins – WINNER
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand in My Boots” — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things a Man Oughta Know” — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Male vocalist of the year

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

New artist of the year

HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Musical event of the year

Award goes to artist(s) and producer(s)
“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); producer: Zach Crowell
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne – WINNER

Music video of the year

Award goes to artist(s) and directors
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; director: Alexa Campbell
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; director: Dustin Haney – WINNER

Musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle – WINNER
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Brent Mason, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
Derek Wells, guitar

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

