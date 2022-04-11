CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini to Co-Host Remotely After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Kelsea Ballerini will co-host Monday’s CMT Music Awards remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie. Now, Kane Brown will join Mackie onstage.

“CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19,” a CMT spokesperson said. “Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely). Kelsea’s good friend Kane Brown, who co-hosted with her last year, has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie. The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show!”

Brown, who also leads the nominees for this year’s awards, will also perform, while Ballerini is still listed as a performer as well.

The CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from Nashville at 8-11 p.m. live ET (delayed PT) on CBS for the first time ever. It also will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Ballerini and Mackie presented together at last week’s Grammys, which aired on CBS, as part of the promotion leading up to the CMT Awards.

Meanwhile, Brown is among the final three nominees for the fan-voted video of the year award, as revealed Monday morning. The nominees are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You,” Brown for “One Mississippi” and Cody Johnson for “‘Til You Can’t.” Fan voting is now open on Twitter. T\

Other performers are scheduled to include Underwood, Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen/Monica/Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Maren Morris/Ryan Hurd, Mickey Guyton/Black Pumas, The Judds and more.