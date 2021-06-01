Coachella 2022 Dates Announced

Coachella on Tuesday officially announced dates for the 2022 festival. Pass sales will begin this week.

The iconic music festival has moved to April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 in its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio. according to the official website. Coachella’s country music sister fest, Stagecoach, will return April 29-May 1.

Coachella was originally set to take place April 10-12 and 17-19, 2020. It was canceled due to the pandemic. California is set to fully open this month as pandemic conditions continue to vastly improve due to the vaccination effort.

“We feel April is the right time for us to present the best experience,” Goldenvoice president and CEO Paul Tollett told The Desert Sun.

Goldenvoice teased its news with a video Monday on its social media accounts, the first post in months.

The advance sale for Coachella passes opens at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the site. Stagecoach advance passes will be announced at a later date.

Lineups have not yet been released, but organizers told Billboard the reason for Tuesday’s news was to open up Coachella’s payment plan program for fans looking to pay for their tickets in installments.