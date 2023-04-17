Frank Ocean Stuns Fans With Late, Short Performance at Coachella

Fans of Frank Ocean have been waiting since before the pandemic to see the R&B singer headline Coachella, but his performance didn’t seem worth the wait.

Ocean began his Sunday night headlining set an hour late, and his performance was cut short due to his tardiness. Upset fans posted videos on social media detailing the drama with some even leaving the festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, early after waiting hours to see Ocean perform and after watching others hit the stage, including Bjork, Kali Uchis, Latto and Willow. Blackpink and Bad Bunny headlined Friday and Saturday nights.

Representatives for the singer or Coachella did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

Ocean’s set was originally supposed to livestream on YouTube — like all of Coachella’s performances — but the video giant tweeted Sunday: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream.” YouTube didn’t respond to THR’s request for comment.

Prior to Coachella, Ocean hasn’t performed live in nearly six years. He was originally supposed to perform at the festival in April 2020.

Last year, headliners for the annual music festival were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West after he pulled out of the festival days ahead of the first weekend.

Coachella returned in 2022 after two years of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande headlined in 2020 and Beyoncé famously changed the landscape of the festival with her Homecoming performance in 2019.