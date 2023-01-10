×
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink to Headline Coachella Festival

Others set to hit the stage on April 14–16 and April 21–23 include Idris Elba, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Pusha T and Latto, and Kaytranada.

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink Noam Galai/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink will headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival. 

Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that the global acts will perform across two weekends on April 14–16 and April 21–23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Others set to hit the stage include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Pusha T, Latto, Kaytranada, Becky G, Charli XCX, Labrinth, A Boogie, Willow, the Kid LAROI and GloRilla.

Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba, who moonlights as a DJ and has produced for acts including Jay-Z, will also perform.

YouTube will livestream the performances.

Bad Bunny had the year’s most popular album with Un Verano Sin Ti. It is competing for multiple Grammy Awards next month, including album of the year. Ocean, whose hits include “Thinkin About You” and “Novacane,” hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Blonde and Endless. And Blackpink have become K-pop superstars in recent years, releasing their sophomore album, Born Pink, in September.

Last year, headliners for the annual music festival were Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and the Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West after he pulled out of the festival days ahead of the first weekend.

Coachella returned in 2022 after two years of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande headlined in 2020 and Beyoncé famously changed the landscape of the festival with her groundbreaking performance in 2019. Other headliners that year included The Weeknd and Eminem.

