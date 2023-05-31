‘Bel-Air’ Actress and Singer Coco Jones Signs With WME in All Areas (Exclusive)

Coco Jones, who stars in the Peacock series Bel-Air and recently reached the No. 1 spot on R&B radio with the sultry hit “ICU,” has signed with WME in all areas.

The 25-year-old signed to High Standardz/Def Jam Records in 2022 and released her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, in November. It features “ICU,” which is spending its second week on top of Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which tracks success at R&B and hip-hop radio. “ICU” ranked ninth on The Hollywood Reporter’s 10 Best Songs of 2022 list.

Jones made a breakthrough as a teen actress in the Disney Channel film Let It Shine and stars as Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, the spin-off of the hit ‘90 TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show debuted last year and has been renewed for a third season. She also stars in her own YouTube web-series T and Coco, alongside co-host Terrell Grice.

Jones has competed for best new artist honors at the NAACP Image Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards. Billboard named her R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month for May 2023.

The entertainer recently partnered with Pure Leaf Iced Tea and performed at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival, held this month in Atlanta.

Jones continues to be managed by Lydia Asrat and M88, and is represented by Fox Rothschild LLP.