‘CoComelon’ Live Production in the Works From Moonbug and Michael Cohl’s EMC

Children’s animation phenomenon CoComelon is expanding its reach beyond streaming and is set to go on tour with a live production.

Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind the hit preschool show, is teaming with Michael Cohl’s EMC to produce the hit series’ first-ever live production, CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey. Featuring over 20 songs, including some new music, the companies are touting an interactive experience for families.

More details about the live show will be announced later this year.

“As we expand our hugely popular preschool show beyond streaming platforms and innovative licensing deals, we’re excited to bring our audience a fun, immersive and exciting face-to-face CoComelon experience,” said Patrick Reese, gm of CoComelon at Moonbug, in a statement. “Michael Cohl is an industry-leading producer with a long track record of working with the best artists and brands in the entertainment space, and creating world class live events. We’re thrilled to be partnering with him and the EMC team to transform our beloved animated show into a spectacular, in-person experience.”

With its vivid animation and focus on earworm sing-along songs, CoComelon has become a worldwide hit with north of 3.5 billion views on YouTube. On Netflix, it is regularly ranked among the streamer’s top children’s shows. The show has also expanded on to music streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.